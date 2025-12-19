Clivet releases residential air-to-air heat pump

Italian heat pump producer Clivet, a unit of China-based electrical appliance company Midea, has launched a new residential air-to-air heat pump system designed for single‑family and multi‑family homes.
According to the company, the new all-in-one heat pump requires no outdoor unit, as it is designed to replace traditional multi-component systems with a single compact indoor unit.
Dubbed Fullness, the product offers a heating capacity of 5.21 kW and a cooling capacity of 5 kW. The system measures 2,000 mm × 1,100 mm × 600 mm and operates at noise levels of 40–45 dB(A). Its coefficient of performance (COP) is 2.90, and the seasonal energy efficiency ratio (SEER) is 3.79, according to the manufacturer. The system can also deliver water temperatures of up to 70 C.
The unit uses a recirculation damper to operate in full recirculation mode, ensuring that air is continuously treated within the system. The supply air heat exchanger conditions the air delivered to the living space, while the supply fan maintains a constant airflow, providing precisely the amount of air required at any given moment, the company said.
On the extraction side, the exhaust air heat exchanger recovers energy from stale and external air to improve overall efficiency. The extraction fan removes used air while enabling effective heat exchange. To optimize air renewal, the fresh air damper regulates incoming airflow, maintaining the right balance between ventilation and energy conservation.
The system also incorporates an inverter compressor, which adjusts its energy output in real time according to environmental demand, minimizing unnecessary energy consumption. The domestic hot water storage tank supplies sufficient water for up to four people, while the anti-scald thermostatic valve limits water temperature to prevent burns. Supporting the system’s operation are a 15-liter expansion vessel, a backup heating element, and a domestic water pump.
“The unit is designed to maintain the temperature of domestic hot water stored in the optional tank, which can be installed below or next to the heat pump module,” Clivet stated. “Through electronic filtration, Fullness purifies the air in any room and reduces humidity and pollutants, creating a natural indoor climate year-round.”
