Romania’s Electrica opens two solar tenders

Romanian utility Electrica Group has published two solar tenders.

The first covers the 62.5 MW Satu Mare 3 project to be built in the Doba commune of northwestern Romania.

New Trend Energy S.R.L, a company owned entirely by Electrica S.A, is running the tender. According to the invite to tender, the project is in the ready to build phase. The deadline for applications is Feb 17, 2026.

The second tender covers a 77.6 MW solar project. Foton Power Energy S.R.L, a company also entirely owned by Electrica S.A, is running the tender.

The chosen contractor will also be responsible for implementing an electrical transformer station, land fencing and the installation of a behind-the-meter electricity storage capacity. The tender notice states the project is also at the ready to build stage, with a deadline for applications set for Feb 12, 2026.

Both opportunities were originally put up for tender in December 2024 but were subsequently cancelled. The cancellation notices stated that both tenders would be resumed as soon as possible.