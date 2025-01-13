Romania’s Electrica launches solar tenders

Romanian utility Electrica Group has announced two solar tenders.

The first is for the Satu Mare 3 project, a 62.5 MW solar facility that will be built in Doba commune, northwestern Romania.

New Trend Energy S.R.L, a company owned entirely by Electrica S.A, is running the tender. Engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contractors are invited to apply for the project, which is at the ready to build stage, with the necessary construction permits already obtained.

According to the tender documents, the work will involve the design, procurement, installation, commissioning and testing of the solar facility, as well as operation and maintenance (O&M) services for the full warranty period of the system. A 110 kV beneficiary electrical substation will also be constructed.

The deadline for submitting requests for clarification is Jan. 23, 2025, ahead of the deadline for applications, which must be sent via email by Jan. 31, 2025.

The second tender is open to EPC contractors interested in developing a 77.6 MW solar project in the Cefa and Mădăraș communes of western Romania. Foton Power Energy S.R.L, a company also entirely owned Electrica S.A, is running the tender.

The chosen contractor will be responsible for the design, procurement, installation, commissioning and testing of the solar plant, plus O&M services for the duration of the warranty period.

The tender details state that the work will include the implementation of a 110 kV beneficiary electrical substation and behind-the-meter electricity storage capacity. The project is also at the ready-to-build stage, with all required construction permits secured.

Interested bidders can submit requests for clarification until Feb. 10, 2025. The deadline for submitting applications, which must be sent via email, is Feb. 17, 2025.