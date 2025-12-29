Leecell develops organic PV for indoor, outdoor use

South Korea-based thin film PV specialist Leecell is developing an organic solar cell technology for a range of indoor and outdoor integrated PV applications, with first products planned for mid-2026.

Founded by Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology (GIST) faculty members, Leecell has proprietary technologies for both organic photovoltaics (OPV) and perovskite solar cells. “However, our primary focus for commercialization is currently OPV,” the spokesperson told pv magazine.

Initial products are planned for the first half of 2026, following completion of an optimization for the mass production phase. It is using a fully solution-based roll-to-roll (R2R) process that is optimized for nano-thin film printing, according to the spokesperson.

Targeted applications include agrivoltaics, internet of things (IoT) devices, building-integrated photovoltaics (BIPV), and mobility applications.

Leecell was founded in November 2022 by GIST faculty members Kwanghee Lee, chief executive officer, and Hongkyu Kang, chief technology officer, who have published extensive research about thin film PV topics, among others topics.

The spokesperson noted that it points to foundational principles, but specific technologies related to novel commercial products and mass production processes are not made public.