Nepal issues tender for rural solar home system monitoring

AEPC, a government institution working under Nepal’s Ministry of Energy, Water Resources and Irrigation, is searching for a consultancy to support the monitoring of installed renewable energy systems.
The invite to tender states that AEPC supports various renewable energy technologies in different rural areas of Nepal. The chosen consultant will be tasked with carrying out monitoring and quality assurance of 1,100 installed renewable energy systems, including solar home systems and domestic biogas plants.
The consultant will conduct field monitoring and verification of randomly selected renewable energy systems across seven of Nepal’s provinces: Koshi, Madhesh, Bagmati, Gandaki, Lumbini, Karnali and Sudur Paschim.
The work will be financed by funds allocated by the government of Nepal.
Eligible consultants are invited to obtain further information from AEPC ahead of a deadline to submit expressions of interest, which must be delivered electronically, by Jan. 14, 2026.
