Singapore forecast to reach 5.3 GW of solar by 2035

Singapore is on course to deploy 5.3 GW of solar by the end of 2035, according to analysis by GlobalData.

The UK-based consultancy expects Singapore to have deployed around 300 MW of solar in 2025, taking cumulative capacity from 1.6 GW at the end of 2024 to around 1.9 GW.

The analysts are expecting annual deployment between 300 MW and 400 MW in 2026, 2027, 2028 and 2029, taking Singapore’s solar capacity to 3.2 GW by the end of the decade. This is ahead of the 2 GW targeted under the Singapore Green Plan 2030.

A similar growth trajectory is expected through the early 2030s, helping Singapore surpass 4 GW of solar in 2031 and 5 GW in 2034, before reaching 5.3 GW by 2035.

GlobalData’s analysis places Singapore’s solar capacity development at a compound annual growth rate of approximately 11.7% between 2024 and 2035. The analysts say the growth is supported by sustained deployment across rooftop, floating, and utility-scale installations, as well as government programs that prioritize solar integration within urban and industrial environments.

Mohammed Ziauddin, power analyst at GlobalData, said solar is the cornerstone of Singapore’s domestic renewable growth.

He added that Singapore’s clean energy strategy reflects the constraints of a dense, import-dependent system. “Solar PV is being scaled within physical limits through targeted policy mechanisms and urban deployment models, while parallel investment in storage, gas modernization, and regional interconnections support reliability and system balance,” Ziauddin explained.

The country’s electricity system relies heavily on natural gas, currently accounting for approximately 95% of power generation. GlobalData is projecting gas-based capacity will increase from around 10.38 GW in 2024 to approximately 14.82 GW in 2035.

Singapore is also working to advance conditional approvals for cross-border, low-carbon electricity imports. In October, it conditionally approved a 1 GW hydropower import project from Malaysia.

In June, Singapore and Indonesia unveiled plans to develop a solar panel industry in the Riau Islands of Indonesia as part of broader cross-border clean energy trading initiatives. Since then, Singapore’s Equator Renewables Asia and China’s CRE International Co. Ltd have agreed to jointly develop a 900 MW solar and 1.2 GWh battery project in Indonesia, with 400 MW (AC) slated for export to Singapore.