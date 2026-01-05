Mibet releases mounting system for flat-roof PV installations

Chinese solar mounting system supplier Mibet has recently launched a Z-type mounting system designed for concrete flat-roof installations.

Dubbed Flat Roof Z Bracket Mounting Solution, the new mounting structure supports installation angles of 5°, 10°, and 15° and can withstand wind speeds up to 45 m/s.

“The design offers great flexibility, supporting both single-row and symmetrical configurations. Its structure allows for rapid matrix-style expansion, which enhances on-site construction efficiency,” the company said in a statement. “It is a minimalist rooftop PV mounting solution that uses a non-penetrating installation method to protect the roof effectively.”

The novel system is constructed from carbon steel with reinforcing ribs and is finished with a hot-dip galvanized coating. It can hold both framed and frameless solar modules, in both portrait and landscape orientations.

By default, it comes in silver, but it can be customized upon request. The company says the system is engineered for a lifespan of at least 25 years and includes a 10-year warranty.

“This Z-type structure perfectly balances minimalism and stability. It not only facilitates high-speed production but also allows for compact, nested packaging,” the company highlighted. “This effectively reduces the upfront capital expenditure of projects and provides customers with a cost-effective and efficient flat roof solar solution.”