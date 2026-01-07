Peru adds 454 MW of large-scale PV in 2025

From pv magazine LatAm

Peru’s Ministry of Energy and Mines (MINEM) said that the country commissioned more than 700 MW of new electricity generation capacity in 2025 across solar, hydroelectric, and thermal power plants.

PV generation accounted for the largest share of new additions. MINEM said two large-scale solar power plants entered operation during the year, adding a combined 456.4 MW to the National Interconnected Electricity System (SEIN) with total investment of $306 million.

The projects include the 252.4 MW San Martín solar plant in La Joya, in the Arequipa region, which began operating in June, and the first phase of the Sunny solar plant, with 204 MW, which entered service in October. The second phase of the Sunny project is expected to be completed in 2026, lifting total capacity to 325 MW.

Hydropower additions in 2025 totaled 231 MW across three projects, with combined investment of USD 515 million. MINEM highlighted the 209.3 MW San Gabán III hydropower plant in the province of Carabaya, in the Puno region, which began operations in May.

The remaining hydropower capacity came from the 20 MW Anashironi plant, which entered service in July in the province of Chanchamayo, in the Junín region, and the 2.2 MW Tupurí plant, inaugurated in February, also in Carabaya.

Thermal generation additions were limited to the 29.8 MW Agrolmos power plant, which entered operation in August. The facility is located in the Olmos district of the Lambayeque region and required investment of USD 6.2 million.

MINEM said in July that commissioning of the San Martín solar plant lifted Peru’s total installed photovoltaic capacity to 748 MW. With the inclusion of the Sunny solar project, cumulative installed PV capacity now stands at approximately 952 MW. These figures exclude distributed generation and off-grid solar systems, which remain limited in Peru.

Earlier in April, MINEM said developers aim to build 14 additional solar projects totaling 2.5 GW by 2028, all connected to the SEIN. If those plans proceed, Peru’s installed photovoltaic capacity would reach at least 2.98 GW by 2028.