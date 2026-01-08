UK startup claims its electrolytes can triple flow battery energy density

From ESS News
Kodiaq Technologies is developing organic electrolytes for redox flow batteries that it claims could achieve 300% the energy density of vanadium-based alternatives.
The UK-based startup has developed an organic electrolyte that is currently able to store energy at up to 50 Wh per liter – exceeding typical vanadium-based electrolyte energy density – and has identified a development pathway to further increase energy density.
Unlike a lithium-ion battery, redox flow batteries store charge in a liquid electrolyte which is separated by a membrane.
