Polysilicon prices jump over 9% as China supply tightens

The China Nonferrous Metals Industry Association (CNMIA) has reported a sharp increase in polysilicon prices, driven by lower operating rates at production facilities and stronger procurement from downstream manufacturers.

Average prices for n-type re-charge polysilicon rose to CNY 59,200/MT, up 9.83% week on week, while n-type granular silicon increased 10.5% to CNY 55,800/MT.

The CNMIA said many new orders were concluded above CNY 60,000/MT, reflecting tightening supply conditions.

The association attributed the price increase to reduced polysilicon output, higher production costs, rising wafer and cell prices, and strong demand supported by steady module orders.

Wafer prices continued to climb, with average prices for n-type G10L, G12R, and G12 wafers reaching CNY 1.31, CNY 1.42, and CNY 1.66 per piece, respectively, representing increases of between 8.40% and 9.21% compared with pre-holiday levels.

Cell prices also moved higher, rising to CNY 0.37/W to CNY 0.39/W, an increase of 18.75%, while module prices remained stable at CNY 0.66/W to CNY 0.68/W.

The CNMIA said stable module pricing reflects strong stocking demand from manufacturers and tight wafer supply, despite upstream cost pressures.