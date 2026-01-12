Masdar bags PPA for 150 MW of solar in Angola

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Co. (Masdar) has signed a power purchase agreement (PPA) for a 150 MW solar project in Angola.
The PPA, signed with Angola’s state-owned transmission company Rede Nacional de Transporte de Electricidade (RNT-EP) acting as the offtaker, is the company’s first in the African nation.
The agreement covers the Quipungo solar project, to be located in the Huila province in southern Angola. It represents the first phase of the Project Royal Sable, a multi-site solar program that will deploy 500 MW of solar across three sites to support Angola’s southern power grid.
Masdar is developing the program in partnership with RNT-EP. Once completed, it is expected to deliver electricity to around 300,000 homes.
A statement published by Masdar says the Royal Sable project reflects its commitment to developing bankable renewable energy infrastructure in emerging markets while supporting national energy strategies.
Angola currently has 419 MW of operational solar, according to figures from the Africa Solar Industry Association’s (AFSIA) project database, 54 MW of which was installed in 2025.
The country is home to Africa’s largest off-grid solar-plus-storage project, inaugurated by Portuguese group MCA in December.
