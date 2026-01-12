Pacific Hydro commissions 293 MW of PV with 110 MW/220 MWh of storage in Chile

From pv magazine LatAm

Pacific Hydro, a subsidiary of China’s State Power Investment Corp. (SPIC), has commissioned the Desierto de Atacama solar and battery energy storage system (BESS) in northern Chile. The project combines 293 MWp of solar power with a 110 MW/220 MWh battery system.

The facility spans roughly 394 hectares, featuring over 500,000 solar modules and 84 inverters. Its total installed capacity of 293 MW significantly exceeds the 120 MW originally proposed and approved by Chile’s Environmental Assessment Service (SEA) in March 2022.

The plant is expected to generate approximately 780 GWh annually, enough to power more than 310,000 homes.

The project, situated in Los Loros within Tierra Amarilla municipality, faces the extreme conditions of the Atacama Desert, including intense solar radiation, dust accumulation on modules, large temperature swings, and strong winds. To mitigate these challenges, Pacific Hydro Chile issued a tender in June 2025 for module-cleaning services.

The development marks Pacific Hydro’s first solar project in Chile and represents an investment of around $300 million. Construction mobilized more than 1,200 workers and required specialized technical solutions to operate safely and efficiently in the harsh desert environment.