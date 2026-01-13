Bangladesh seeks consultants for 220 MW solar project

The Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh (EGCB) is searching for a consultancy firm to support the development of the 220 MW Sonagazi solar power plant.
The project, set to be Bangladesh’s largest solar site once completed, was formally approved in December.
The tender notice states that the successful bidder will provide consultancy services for the design review and supervise the chosen engineering, procurement and construction contractor.
They will also be responsible for compliance with health, safety, environmental and social safeguarding standards set by the Islamic Development Bank, which is financing the works, and implementing the livelihood improvement component of the project.
The deadline to submit expressions of interest is February 3.
Last month, EGCB issued a procurement notice for the Sonagazi project inviting eligible firms to contact the authority for further details.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.