Bangladesh seeks consultants for 220 MW solar project

The Electricity Generation Company of Bangladesh (EGCB) is searching for a consultancy firm to support the development of the 220 MW Sonagazi solar power plant.

The project, set to be Bangladesh’s largest solar site once completed, was formally approved in December.

The tender notice states that the successful bidder will provide consultancy services for the design review and supervise the chosen engineering, procurement and construction contractor.

They will also be responsible for compliance with health, safety, environmental and social safeguarding standards set by the Islamic Development Bank, which is financing the works, and implementing the livelihood improvement component of the project.

The deadline to submit expressions of interest is February 3.

Last month, EGCB issued a procurement notice for the Sonagazi project inviting eligible firms to contact the authority for further details.