Bangladesh seeking contractors for 220 MW solar project

Bangladesh‘s EGCB is inviting construction and consulting firms interested in working on the 220 MW Sonagazi solar project to contact the company for further details. A closing date has not been published.

The 220 MW Sonagazi plant, approved earlier this month, will be built in southeast Bangladesh near an existing 75 MW facility. Once completed, it will be the country’s largest solar power project to date.

The procurement notice says the project comprises both the construction of the solar power plant and consultancy services, including design review, supervision, and monitoring. Construction works cover the design, supply, installation, testing, and commissioning under an engineering, procurement and construction (EPC) contract.

The project will be jointly financed by the government of Bangladesh, EGCB, and the Islamic Development Bank, which has committed $143.28 million. Eligible firms interested in providing goods, works, or consulting services should contact EGCB; no closing date has been set.

Bangladesh’s cumulative solar capacity currently stands at 1,297 MW. Under the Renewable Energy Policy 2025, the government aims to meet 20% of national electricity demand from renewables by 2030, rising to 30% by 2040.