CSIRO puts battery chemistries to test in tropical conditions

CSIRO energy storage leader Asem Mousa (second right), hosting SEDA's Saiful Hakim (centre) and team at CSIRO's Subsurface Energy Laboratory in Melbourne

From pv magazine Australia

With battery energy storage systems regarded as a key enabler of the clean energy transition, Australia’s national science agency CSIRO has partnered with Malaysia’s Sustainable Energy Development Authority (SEDA) to examine how different battery chemistries perform and are managed under tropical conditions.

CSIRO Energy Systems Program senior engineer Mahathir Almashor said much of the global understanding of battery technologies has been developed in cooler climates, resulting in limited data on how heat and humidity affect performance, safety, and lifespan in tropical environments.

“Most international battery research comes from cooler regions, including Japan, China, Europe, and the United States,” Almashor said. “This creates a knowledge gap for countries operating in hot and humid climates. Malaysia’s conditions, combined with SEDA’s strong interest in the topic, made it a natural partner.”

He added that the findings are also highly relevant for northern Australia, which experiences similar tropical conditions.

The joint study assessed six major battery families such as lithium-ion, sodium-ion, lead-acid, nickel-based, redox-flow, and molten salt batteries, evaluating their technical performance, commercial viability, and sustainability in Malaysia’s tropical climate.

The analysis covered stationary applications ranging from residential and community-scale systems to large commercial and industrial installations.

Almashor said the study identified several factors influencing battery performance in tropical environments, including the effects of high temperatures, humidity, and salinity on durability and efficiency, and outlined strategies to mitigate these impacts.

“Consistently high temperatures can accelerate side reactions, leading to shorter lifespans and an increased risk of thermal runaway,” he said, noting that Malaysia’s relatively stable temperature range of 22 C to 32 C avoids the deep seasonal swings that can accelerate degradation in colder regions.

High humidity levels, often reaching 80% to 90%, nevertheless pose significant challenges.

“Humidity can accelerate corrosion and contribute to system failures, even when battery energy storage systems are housed in climate-controlled enclosures,” Almashor said. “This risk is compounded by the lack of dedicated studies examining the effects of humidity and salinity on specific battery chemistries.”

While the study provides a detailed assessment of how tropical conditions affect different battery technologies, the researchers said it does not offer a single definitive recommendation. “The optimal solution depends on the application location and the characteristics of the associated renewable energy resource,” they said. “It is also sensitive to factors such as duration, scale, and cost.”

Almashor said the research establishes a baseline for future battery deployment in tropical regions and has relevance beyond Malaysia.

“These insights are not only relevant for Malaysia, but also for northern Australia, Southeast Asia, and the South Pacific, where heat and humidity can significantly influence battery performance, safety, and lifespan,” he said.

CSIRO said the study has already attracted interest from other Southeast Asian technical agencies and research partners, reflecting growing regional demand for evidence-based guidance on energy storage in tropical environments.

“There is interest in exploring a second phase of work, potentially extending the research to other Southeast Asian contexts,” Almashor said.