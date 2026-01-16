India tenders 2.45 GW solar power projects with battery storage

From pv magazine India

Rajasthan Solar Park Development Co. Ltd. (RSDCL) has issued a tender inviting bids to develop 2,450 MW of state transmission utility (STU)-connected solar PV projects paired with 1,600 MW/6,400 MWh of battery energy storage systems (BESS) at the Pugal Solar Park in Rajasthan’s Bikaner district.

The projects will be implemented on a build-own-operate (BOO) basis.

Rajasthan Urja Vikas and IT Services Ltd. (RUVITL) will sign 25-year power purchase agreements (PPAs) on behalf of the state’s three distribution companies — Jaipur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. (JVVNL), Ajmer Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. (AVVNL), and Jodhpur Vidyut Vitran Nigam Ltd. (JDVVNL) — with the successful bidders.

Under the tender conditions, developers must install STU-connected solar PV projects integrated with four-hour-duration BESS, along with the associated transmission infrastructure up to the allotted 33 kV bays at RSDCL’s pooling substation. The primary objective of the projects is to supply solar power to RUVITL.

The total capacity has been divided into two lots.

Lot 1 comprises 2,000 MW of solar capacity paired with 1,320 MW/5,280 MWh of BESS, split across eight plots of 250 MW each. The minimum bid capacity for Lot 1 is 250 MW, in multiples of 250 MW.

Lot 2 consists of 450 MW of solar capacity paired with 280 MW/1,120 MWh of BESS, divided into two plots of 225 MW each. The minimum bid capacity for Lot 2 is 225 MW.

Bidders must indicate their plot preferences, with allocations to be made following the e-reverse auction, starting from the lowest bidder (L1) onward.

A single bidder, including its group companies, may bid for a minimum of 250 MW of solar capacity under Lot 1 and/or 225 MW under Lot 2, subject to a maximum cumulative capacity of 1,225 MW across both lots, with proportionate BESS capacity in each case.

RSDCL will provide the land required for the solar projects on a lease basis under a land sub-lease agreement to be executed with the selected developers. The BESS must be installed within the allotted project land and charged primarily using electricity generated from the solar plants at the Pugal Solar Park.