Iberdola-led project develops solid-state battery module for stationary storage

Basquevolt, the Basque solid-state battery initiative whose shareholders include the Basque Government, Iberdrola, CIE Automotive, Enagás, EIT InnoEnergy, CDTI (through Innvierte), and CIC energiGUNE, announced this week a “pioneering milestone in storage” in collaboration with Bcare, a Basque technology and research center specializing in batteries and storage systems. In a statement, the companies said they have, for the first time, developed and integrated solid-state battery cells into a module intended for stationary applications.
This achievement was carried out within the framework of the ASTRA-CC R&D project, led by Iberdrola and integrated into the HAZITEK call of the Basque Government, which promotes strategic technologies for the energy transition.
Within ASTRA-CC, Basquevolt and Bcare were responsible for designing, developing, and validating a solid-state cell specifically optimized for stationary use, as well as integrating it into a functional module. Their work demonstrated the technical feasibility of the technology not only at the cell level but also in modular configurations – a key step for future scalability and integration into electrical infrastructures. The module was tested within a public direct current (DC) grid architecture.
The ASTRA-CC project (2023–2025) is a strategic industrial research initiative focused on developing technologies and components for DC power grids, aiming to accelerate the integration of renewable energy and storage systems. It is led by i-DE Redes Eléctricas Inteligentes (i-DE Smart Grids) and involves entities from the Basque Science, Technology, and Innovation Network, with funding from the Basque Government and the European Union through the ERDF 2021–2027.
In July, Basquevolt announced that it would focus its activity on the development and supply of electrolytes, which act as conductors in batteries. The company’s Board of Directors expects industrialization and commercialization of its electrolyte to begin in 2027.
