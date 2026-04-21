Rongke Power debuts 2 MW/8 MWh vanadium flow battery storage system

From ESS News

alian Rongke Power introduced what it described as the world’s highest-power single vanadium flow battery storage system in Beijing, positioning the new product for long-duration storage projects tied to renewable energy bases, grid-side peak shaving, and microgrids. According to a statement by the company that the new product is named TPower2000, rated at 2 MW/8 MWh, and Rongke to see it as a step toward more standardized, GWh-scale delivery of vanadium flow systems.

Rongke said the system is built around 62.5 kW stacks, with single-unit power several times higher than the previous generation. The product maintains DC-side efficiency above 81% even at high current density, while supporting modular expansion from 2 MW to more than 10 MW. The company also said the system footprint has been reduced to about 35 square meters per MWh, around 28% below the industry average cited in the report.

The design focus appears to be clear: lower the barriers that have limited broader deployment of vanadium flow batteries, including high upfront cost, large footprint, operational complexity, and limited flexibility in project sizing. Rongke said the new platform uses a more standardized architecture to simplify engineering and accelerate project delivery, while also targeting stronger lifecycle economics for long-duration applications.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.