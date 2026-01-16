Masdar join forces with Montenegrin utility

Abu Dhabi Future Energy Company (Masdar) and Montenegrin state utility EPCG have said they will explore setting up a joint venture company to develop large-scale renewables projects in Montenegro.
The two parties signed a framework agreement during Abu Dhabi Sustainability Week. Under the terms of the agreement, the joint venture would develop, build, own and operate projects across a range of technologies including solar, standalone battery energy storage systems and hybrid solutions.
A statement on the government of Montenegro’s website says the aim of the cooperation is to support the country’s domestic energy needs while also enabling the export of renewable energy to the Balkans and Southeastern Europe, including use of Montenegro's existing submarine interconnector with Italy.
The country’s Minister of Energy and Mining, Admir Šahmanović, said the partnership would bring greater energy security, new jobs and modernization of Montenegro’s energy sector.
“Through investments in renewable sources, Montenegro is taking a step closer to gradually abandoning coal and switching to clean energy, which is the only sustainable solution for the future of generations to come,” the minister added.
Masdar already holds a presence in Montenegro's energy sector through its 2018 investment in the 72 MW Krnovo wind farm, the largest in the country.
Montenegro’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 30 MW at the end of 2024, according to figures from the International Renewable Energy Agency (IRENA).
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.