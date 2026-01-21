Noon Energy demonstrates 100+ hour ultra-long-duration energy storage system

From ESS News
California-based Noon Energy has announced the successful operation of its first pilot system demonstrating ultra-long-duration energy storage (ultra-LDES) with more than 100 hours of capacity.
The pilot showcases a reversible solid oxide fuel cell battery and represents the first fully containerized, modular ultra-LDES system to be operated for thousands of hours, achieving more than 200 hours of energy storage capacity.
Noon Energy has developed a novel battery designed to deliver multi-day to seasonal energy storage. Each containerized unit provides 100 kW of power with over 100 hours of uninterrupted energy delivery. Thanks to its high energy density, the system occupies a significantly smaller footprint than other long-duration storage technologies, making it particularly well suited for space-constrained locations. According to the company, its footprint is 20 to 200 times smaller than flow batteries and pumped-hydro gravity storage systems, and two to three times smaller than lithium-ion batteries.
