Ikea, Svea Solar launch dynamic electricity tariff in Germany

Ikea is expanding its energy footprint in Germany. After offering PV systems, balcony solar panels, storage solutions, wallboxes, and heat pumps, the retailer now provides a dynamic electricity tariff. Prices fluctuate every 15 minutes according to activity on the day-ahead electricity market.
The offer is in partnership with the German subsidiary of Swedish PV installer Svea Solar. Ikea acts solely as an intermediary, while Svea Solar is the contractual partner. Customers can subscribe to the tariff without owning any solar or storage systems. Germany is the first market worldwide where Ikea is introducing this tariff.
Called Svea Strom, the tariff supplies electricity exclusively from TÜV-certified renewable sources. An app displays expected electricity prices for the following day. Ikea has not detailed the calculation method for the energy charge but confirmed there is no price cap. A test inquiry with Svea Solar indicated a two-cent-per-kilowatt-hour procurement fee on top of the market price. Network charges, taxes, levies, and surcharges also apply.
The monthly basic fee is €6.99 ($8.21) or €5.95 for Ikea Family and Ikea Business Network members. Members signing up by Feb. 1, 2026, receive a six-month fee waiver. After six months of loyalty, Ikea provides a €25 shopping voucher. The tariff is immediately available and can be canceled monthly.
Eligible households receive a free smart meter if electricity consumption exceeds 6,000 kWh per year or if a heat pump or wallbox is installed according to Section 14a of the German Energy Industry Act (EnWG).
Ikea projects households with battery storage could save around €300 per year, with potential savings up to €500 if a PV system, wallbox, or heat pump is installed.
“We want to make sustainable energy affordable and accessible for the many people, regardless of housing situation, income, or technical expertise,” said Jacqueline Polak, expert for sustainable energy solutions at Ikea Germany. “Our goal is to create more transparency, flexibility, independence, and social participation in the energy market. Sustainable energy should not be a privilege, but the new normal.”
