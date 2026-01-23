Agrivoltaics for tea plantations

China's state-owned CHN Energy has switched on the first 32 MW of an agrivoltaic project constructed among tea terraces.
Located at the Mengsheng Farm in Cangyuan County within the Yunnan province of southwestern China, the project spans an over 666,000 m2 area across a tea plantation. The solar arrays are mounted uniformly at a height of 2.5 meters, allowing mechanized farming to continue underneath.
Construction began in August, with Guohua Energy Investment, a subsidiary of CHN Energy, leading investment and development. Once fully operational, the solar project is expected to feed back approximately 85,000 TWh of energy annually to the local power grid.
A statement on CHN Energy’s website says the integrated solar-plus-tea plantation model creates a positive micro-cycle system in which the solar panels provide moderate shade that helps improve tea quality, while maintenance of the tea plantation offers environmental protection for the solar array.
The statement adds that the project is also increasing local residents income through land lease payments, direct employment opportunities and skills training.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.