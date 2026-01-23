Agrivoltaics for tea plantations

CHN Energy, via its subsidiary Guohua Energy Investment, is constructing a solar project above a tea plantation in southwestern China, with the first 32 MW now connected to the grid. 

Image: CHN Energy

Share

China's state-owned CHN Energy has switched on the first 32 MW of an agrivoltaic project constructed among tea terraces.

Located at the Mengsheng Farm in Cangyuan County within the Yunnan province of southwestern China, the project spans an over 666,000 m2 area across a tea plantation. The solar arrays are mounted uniformly at a height of 2.5 meters, allowing mechanized farming to continue underneath.

Construction began in August, with Guohua Energy Investment, a subsidiary of CHN Energy, leading investment and development. Once fully operational, the solar project is expected to feed back approximately 85,000 TWh of energy annually to the local power grid.

Project staff installing solar panels.

Image: CHN Energy

A statement on CHN Energy’s website says the integrated solar-plus-tea plantation model creates a positive micro-cycle system in which the solar panels provide moderate shade that helps improve tea quality, while maintenance of the tea plantation offers environmental protection for the solar array.

The statement adds that the project is also increasing local residents income through land lease payments, direct employment opportunities and skills training.

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

China completes first full-scale underwater pumped storage trial at 65 m depth
21 January 2026 DEC’s “Dongchu No. 1” prototype completed more than 100 charge-discharge cycles at 65 meters depth in a freshwater lake.