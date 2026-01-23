Agrivoltaics for tea plantations

China's state-owned CHN Energy has switched on the first 32 MW of an agrivoltaic project constructed among tea terraces.

Located at the Mengsheng Farm in Cangyuan County within the Yunnan province of southwestern China, the project spans an over 666,000 m2 area across a tea plantation. The solar arrays are mounted uniformly at a height of 2.5 meters, allowing mechanized farming to continue underneath.

Construction began in August, with Guohua Energy Investment, a subsidiary of CHN Energy, leading investment and development. Once fully operational, the solar project is expected to feed back approximately 85,000 TWh of energy annually to the local power grid.

A statement on CHN Energy’s website says the integrated solar-plus-tea plantation model creates a positive micro-cycle system in which the solar panels provide moderate shade that helps improve tea quality, while maintenance of the tea plantation offers environmental protection for the solar array.

The statement adds that the project is also increasing local residents income through land lease payments, direct employment opportunities and skills training.