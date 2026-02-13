Can sodium-ion beat Li-ion in portable power? Bluetti Pioneer Na gives it a try

From ESS News

Portable power station manufacturers have been making mature products for some years now. Innovations around lithium products have reached a maturity, and new ideas are coming using other chemistries. Popular Chinese battery maker Bluetti has turned to a sodium-ion basis for its Pioneer Na portable power station, and ESS News had time with the device in cold weather conditions to test it out.

The move to embrace sodium-ion is an interesting one, and the new and very blue power station is an alternative to lithium-ion via its sodium-ion cells.

Bluetti made the choice for the Pioneer Na to go with a NaFeMnO₂ cell, or a layered sodium manganese oxide used as a cathode material in Na-ion batteries. Over on the anode, a hard carbon is used.

