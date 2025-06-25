Ikea begins offering balcony solar kits

From pv magazine Germany

Swedish furniture provider Ikea has started selling balcony solar kits in Germany.

The “Stream Complete Package” starts at €449, including value-added tax. It features two 450 W solar modules, cables, an 800 W microinverter, and a mounting kit.

Customers can also opt for storage with the “Stream Complete Package M,” which includes two 450 W modules, optionally upgraded to 520 W, and a “Stream Pro Battery” with 1.92 kWh capacity. Prices start at €1,229. For €60 more, the package includes a “Stream Ultra Battery,” also rated at 1.92 kWh.

Ikea’s fourth package, the “Stream Complete Set L,” is available online and includes four solar modules rated between 250 W and 520 W, a mounting kit, and the “Stream Ultra Battery.” With four 520 W modules and the required mounting system, the package costs €1,945 including VAT.

The largest offer is the “Stream Complete Package XL.” It includes four modules, the “Stream Ultra Battery,” and an additional “Stream AC Pro” battery. Prices start at €2,230, rising to €2,761 with 520 W modules and adjustable mounts. Ikea also sells Ecoflow battery storage systems separately, priced between €799 and €1,049 including VAT.

The kits target both private customers and business clients through the Ikea Business Network. Members of this network, along with holders of the “Ikea Family” card, receive a 15% discount on solar packages.

In May, Ikea began offering residential heat pumps in Germany. The heat pumps expand the company’s renewable home energy lineup, which includes PV systems, energy storage, and EV charging stations.

Ikea’s “Solstråle” rooftop solar offer is currently available in several markets including Spain, France, Australia, Sweden, Italy, Germany, Belgium, Poland, the Netherlands, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom. In each country, Ikea partners with local installers to deliver turnkey home solar systems.