Sigenergy secures top position for multiple storage markets as installer adoption accelerates

According to recent market data from independent solar and energy storage consultancy SunWiz, Sigenergy has emerged as the number one energy storage supplier across several international markets, including Australia, Ireland, and South Africa.

Across these regions, SunWiz figures show that Sigenergy holds the highest energy storage system market share, reflecting widespread installer adoption and growing downstream demand. Data highlights that in Australia, Ireland, and South Africa, the manufacturer demonstrates the widest installer reach and strong installer depth, meaning its systems are not only used by a broad base of installers, but are also deployed repeatedly across a significant share of their projects in residential and commercial segments.

Australia has emerged as one of Sigenergy’s strongest global markets. Since March 2025, the company notes that it has maintained the top position in blended battery capacity for ten consecutive months, in part thanks to its integrated system approach. In the residential and small commercial segment, the company’s SigenStor combines the inverter, battery, PCS, energy management system, and EV charging into a single modular architecture. With its modular design, the SigenStor is flexible and scalable and has a battery capacity of 5 kWh, 6 kWh, 8 kWh, or 9 kWh. A single SigenStor unit offers up to 54 kWh, and in a parallel connection, this can support up to several hundred kWh.

For larger commercial and industrial projects, Sigenergy offers SigenStack, a modular and scalable energy storage system engineered for higher-capacity deployments. A single SigenStack inverter has a capacity of between 48 kWh and 252 kWh. The company says additional inverters and batteries can be installed to increase capacity, noting that Sigenergy has a project in Bulgaria with 20 MWh capacity. Paired with Sigen Gateway, the platform also supports seamless load-side switching, enabling instant backup power during grid outages, particularly in regions where grid stability and electricity price volatility remain key considerations.

Beyond hardware, Sigenergy is positioning its portfolio as a software-defined, AI-enabled energy platform. AI algorithms optimize charging and discharging strategies, forecast load and generation patterns, and support continuous system health monitoring across deployed assets.

Virtual power plant (VPP) functionality in both SigenStor and SigenStack is already in active use across markets including Sweden, the Netherlands, Germany, and Australia, allowing distributed installations to be aggregated and coordinated in response to grid signals and market mechanisms. For end users, Sigenergy says this enables more efficient energy use, greater participation in grid services, and access to additional value streams where market frameworks allow. This software-centric approach underscores the company’s long-term focus on intelligent, flexible, and grid-interactive energy solutions.

At the global level, Frost & Sullivan ranked Sigenergy number one worldwide in the stackable all-in-one distributed energy storage system category in 2024, shipping 475 MWh and capturing a 28.6% share of the global market.