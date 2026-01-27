World’s largest compressed-air storage plant switched on in China

From ESS News

The world’s largest compressed-air storage plant has been switched on at a salt cave in China, according to a statement from Harbin Electric Group, significantly bolstering long-duration energy storage capacity in the region.

Guoxin Suyan Huai’an Salt Cavern Compressed Air Energy Storage Demonstration Project consists of two 300 MW non-combustion compressed air energy storage units. The 2.4 GWh adiabatic compressed air energy storage project stores electricity without burning fuel. Energy is stored through air compression and the heat generated during the process.

The project employs advanced molten salt and pressurized thermal water storage for heat management, achieving 71% conversion efficiency according to equipment supplier Harbin Electric Corp.

