Nissan wheels out solar-powered vehicle

Dutch startup Lightyear has been developing and refining its solar-powered car charging technology, working with a number of vehicle manufacturers to demonstrate its system. It announced a partnership with Nissan to integrate its solar charging system into a demonstration vehicle, which the startup says is an important step to eventually bringing its solar charging technology to market.

In an interview with pv magazine last Summer, Lightyear’s CEO Bonna Newman said aesthetics was a huge factor to be considered when developing solar-powered vehicles of any type.

Lightyear previously attempted to commercialize a car with solar panels integrated in the body of the vehicle, but this ultimately did not scale and the company went bankrupt. Since its return in 2023 under new leadership, Lightyear has mostly focused on solar charging technology. It produces vehicle-integrated solar panels for certain applications at its Dutch base, however.

Its collaboration with Nissan has produced what Nissan is calling the solar-powered Ariya concept – a car equipped with 3.8m² of custom solar panels across its polymer-based hood, roof and glass-based tailgate.

The vehicle's integrated solar panels, provided by Lightyear, use high efficiency photovoltaic cells that convert sunlight directly into DC electric power. This energy is managed through an optimized power controller, increasing overall energy availability and reducing dependency on external charging.

Testing showed that the Ariya car could generate 0.5 kWh of solar energy during a 2‑hour, 80 kilometer trip, delivering up to 3 kilometers of range at no extra cost or charging time.

In clear, sunny conditions, the solar panels can generate enough clean energy to power up to 23 kilometers in additional range. Over the course of a year, this could mean an average additional range per day of 10.2 kilometers in London, 18.9 kilometers in New Delhi and 21.2 kilometers in Dubai.

Following the Ariya announcement, Newman said, “Working with the global car industry proves that our technology brings measurable benefits to electric vehicle (EV) drivers and owners; moving them beyond the grid and dependence on the plug.’’

“Our ambition has always been to make solar a meaningful and scalable part of electric mobility,” she added.

Tests carried out on the demonstration vehicles showed a 35–65% reduction in charging frequency depending on usage patterns and conditions. The system is not intended as a replacement for plug-in charging but it can potentially reduce charging frequency, with data showing annual charging visits can be reduced from approximately 23 to 8 charging sessions per year for drivers covering around 6,000 kilometers annually, and around 50% more time between charges for commuters driving approximately 12,000 kilometers per year. The system can also generate energy while the vehicle is being driven or parked.

The company’s chief financial officer said the demonstration showed that Lightyear’s vehicle-integrated solar is ready to go to market. “We’ve moved past the proof-of-concept stage,” said Herman van Barneveld.

“As the world changes and technology develops, it is important to see forms of energy such as solar as a potential paradigm shift, bringing a new layer of convenience and innovation to the driving journey,” said Jorge Paganetto, from Nissan's Product Planning team in Dubai, adding that the concept pushes the boundaries of possibility.

Last October, Nissan said it would display a prototype electric vehicle with an expandable PV roof at the 2025 edition of the Japan Mobility Show.