Iberdrola commissions Spain’s largest utility-scale battery systems

From ESS News
Iberdrola España has commissioned Spain’s first utility-scale battery systems in Alarcón, Cuenca. The Romeral and Olmedilla batteries, located adjacent to the 50 MW Romeral and 50 MW Olmedilla photovoltaic plants, each have a power output of nearly 30 MW and storage capacity of 60 MWh.
The construction of the batteries generated more than 100 jobs and involved several national suppliers, including Gipuzkoa-based Jema, which built the integrators. Each system comprises six 4.5 MW converters, one 2.25 MW converter, and 13 battery modules of 4.66 MWh each.
Meanwhile, Naturgy is advancing its battery storage strategy, particularly in the Canary Islands, where it plans to develop two new battery energy storage projects: BESS Fuerteventura and BESS Puerto del Rosario. Both projects are co-financed by ERDF 2021/27 funds and are expected to be completed by 2028.
To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.