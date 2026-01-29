Iberdrola commissions Spain’s largest utility-scale battery systems

From ESS News

Iberdrola España has commissioned Spain’s first utility-scale battery systems in Alarcón, Cuenca. The Romeral and Olmedilla batteries, located adjacent to the 50 MW Romeral and 50 MW Olmedilla photovoltaic plants, each have a power output of nearly 30 MW and storage capacity of 60 MWh.

The construction of the batteries generated more than 100 jobs and involved several national suppliers, including Gipuzkoa-based Jema, which built the integrators. Each system comprises six 4.5 MW converters, one 2.25 MW converter, and 13 battery modules of 4.66 MWh each.

Meanwhile, Naturgy is advancing its battery storage strategy, particularly in the Canary Islands, where it plans to develop two new battery energy storage projects: BESS Fuerteventura and BESS Puerto del Rosario. Both projects are co-financed by ERDF 2021/27 funds and are expected to be completed by 2028.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website.