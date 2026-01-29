Australian rooftop solar reaches record 4,407 MW output in Q4 2025

From pv magazine Australia

Rooftop solar generation in Australia reached an all-time high of 4,407 MW in the fourth quarter of 2025, up 8.7% on the same period in 2024. The increase also reduced daytime operational demand, supported battery charging, and contributed to a new overall renewable energy generation record of 51% in Australia's NEM.

Distributed solar output in the quarter rose by 353 MW compared with the fourth quarter of 2024, averaging nearly 30 MW more than grid-scale solar, which achieved 324 MW above its output in the fourth quarter of 2024 and set a new quarterly record of 2,535 MW, up 149 MW (+6.3%) from the grid-scale solar record in the first quarter of 2025.

Exceptional peaks were recorded, with distributed solar reaching 16,319 MW during the half-hour ending 12:30 p.m. on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025, an 8.9% increase on the previous record in the fourth quarter of 2024 of 14,980 MW.

Grid-scale solar reached a new half-hourly output record of 8,148 MW during the interval ending 10:00 a.m. on Monday, Nov. 24, 2025, up 8.1% from the previous peak of 7,536 MW set in the first quarter of 2025. In October 2025, renewable potential exceeded 100% in 55 half-hour intervals, compared with 13 intervals in October 2024.

“It demonstrates that more wind, solar and battery capacity in the system reduces reliance on higher cost coal and gas generation, placing sustained downward pressure on wholesale electricity prices,” said AEMO Executive General Manager Policy and Corporate Affairs Violette Mouchaileh.

Wholesale electricity prices averaged AUD 50 ($35)/MWh across the NEM, a reduction of AUD 39/MWh (-44%) from the fourth quarter of 2024 and AUD 37/MWh (-43%) from the first quarter of 2025.

Western Australia’s Wholesale Electricity Market (WEM) also recorded high renewable and storage generation. Total WEM solar installations rose from 0.4 million at the end of 2020 to 0.6 million at the end of 2025, while CER solar capacity increased from 1.6 GW to 3.0 GW. Distributed solar generation in the fourth quarter of 2025 increased by 46 MW (+7.8%) compared with the same period in 2024.

