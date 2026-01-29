Sungrow brings grid-forming PowerTitan 3.0 storage system to Europe

Sungrow is introducing its large-scale energy storage system, PowerTitan 3.0, to the European market. With the option to connect the battery to a central inverter on the DC side, the company is responding to strong demand for co-located solar-storage projects. The system was first presented at SNEC in Shanghai in June 2025 and has now been showcased to European developers at an event in Madrid.

The storage system is available in standard 10- and 20-foot container formats. The 20-foot version integrates a 1.78 MW power conversion system (PCS) with a 7.14 MWh battery, providing four hours of storage in a single container. A 30-foot version with roughly 12 MWh, also displayed in China, will not be offered in Europe due to logistics and transport costs, which could reduce project profitability. Larger systems in Europe can be achieved by connecting four units to form an AC block with approximately 7.2 MW of power and 28.5 MWh of capacity.

The higher energy density is enabled by new 648 Ah battery cells, with a volumetric energy density exceeding 440 Wh/L. A full liquid-cooling system and updated software maintain all cells within their optimal temperature range, reducing the system’s own energy consumption by around 10%, according to Sungrow. The company guarantees 10,000 cycles at 60% remaining capacity. State of charge is monitored at the rack level and synchronized across the system.

“We are seeing growing demand for stand-alone projects and a significant increase in co-location projects across Europe,” said Moritz Rolf, VP DACH at Sungrow. The DC coupling option is key to meeting this demand.

Paired with a PV system and Sungrow’s “1+X” central inverter, no separate PCS or medium-voltage switchgear is needed. The company estimates hardware and cabling savings for a 150 MWh project at around €1 million.

When connected on the AC side, the system includes an integrated PCS using silicon carbide MOSFETs. Maximum PCS efficiency is 99.5%, with a round-trip efficiency of 92%.

Fast commissioning

The PowerTitan 3.0 is delivered fully assembled and pre-configured. Commissioning is largely autonomous, taking about one hour per unit. A project can be connected to the grid in approximately 12 days, with no on-site parameterization required.

The system can also serve as an AC power source for plant certification tests. If a grid connection is not yet available, the battery can energize medium-voltage switchgear, inverters, and other equipment, simplifying logistics for commissioning and testing.

“Having completed the first stage of the energy transition—the expansion of renewables and their market integration—we are now entering the next phase: electrification, flexibility, and supply security,” said James Li, VP Europe of Sungrow, during a panel discussion.

Grid-forming capabilities were a central theme of the presentation. The system can provide short-circuit current with a ratio of 1.2, deliver instantaneous reserve power within five milliseconds, and contribute to harmonic attenuation, supporting grid strength and stability.

Antonio Arruebo, battery storage analyst at SolarPower Europe, highlighted the growing importance of these functions. Beyond frequency services, markets for instantaneous reserve, short-circuit current, and black-start capability are emerging across Europe. He stressed the need for early development of corresponding markets at EU and national levels, faster approval and certification processes for storage systems, and reduction of duplicate grid fees.

Key challenges

Discussions with event participants highlighted that, while the European battery storage market is developing positively overall, project financing remains a critical bottleneck. Highly leveraged projects are subject to intensive risk assessments by lenders, particularly regarding the valuation of future revenues from arbitrage and frequency markets. The long-term development of these markets is difficult to predict, directly affecting risk premiums and financing terms. Multi-bank financing structures appear to be becoming increasingly common.

From an investor perspective, the stability of revenue streams and technological risks are central. “The crucial factors are the resilience of the revenues and the likelihood of market mechanisms changing over time,” said Paula Renedo, Principal Engineer Director at Nuveen Infrastructure, during a panel discussion.

For battery storage, the balance between exposure to the stock market and contractually secured revenues is evolving. Creditworthiness of customers and technological reliability are gaining greater importance. “We look closely at proven technologies with robust operational experience, particularly regarding availability and degradation over the system’s lifespan,” Renedo added. Nuveen adopts conservative assumptions and engages external technical consultants to assess and mitigate these risks.

On pricing trends in the battery segment, and the Chinese government’s announcement requiring battery cell manufacturers to adopt “sustainable pricing,” Moritz Rolf noted that comparisons with recent photovoltaic module price trends are limited. PV modules have reached a high degree of commodification, whereas integrated large-scale storage systems involve numerous complex integration steps. As a result, prices equivalent to fractions of a cent per kilowatt, as seen in the module market, are not expected. After-sales service and local support remain critical for developers and operators. Sungrow currently employs around 800 people in Europe.