China added 66.43 GW of new-type energy storage in 2025

China’s cumulative power-sector energy storage capacity reached 213.3 GW by the end of 2025, up 54% year on year, according to data from the China Energy Storage Alliance (CNESA). Pumped hydro accounted for 31.3% of the total, while “new-type” energy storage made up 67.9% – around 144.7 GW.

Based on CNESA DataLink 2025 annual energy storage dataset, presented at a press conference in Beijing on Jan. 22, a total of 66.43 GW/189.48 GWh of new-type energy storage systems were commissioned in 2025.

The added power and energy scales increased 52% and 73% year on year, respectively, which CNESA linked to a continued shift toward longer-duration configurations, it reported the average duration rising to 2.58 hours in 2025 (from 2.11 hours in 2021).

CNESA said the leading application scenario has shifted toward standalone energy storage, which accounted for 58%, while user-side storage fell to 8% and thermal-plus-storage frequency regulation to 1.4%; “renewables-paired storage” was described as stable.

Geographically, CNESA reported that the top 10 provinces each exceeded 5 GWh of newly commissioned capacity and together represented about 90% of additions. Inner Mongolia ranked first by both power and energy capacity, and Yunnan entered the top 10 for the first time.

Lithium iron phosphate (LFP) batteries continued to dominate, with CNESA reporting over 98% of new-type installed capacity. CNESA also noted emerging deployments of sodium-ion, vanadium flow, compressed air, gravity storage, and hybrid systems, separately citing a 40 MW/40 MWh grid-forming sodium-ion project in Wenshan, Yunnan as an example.

On procurement, CNESA reported 690 energy storage system tenders (excluding centralized/framework procurement), down 10.4%, while EPC tenders rose to 1,536, up 4.5%. Winning bid volumes (excluding centralized/framework procurement) reached 121.5 GWh for systems and 206.3 GWh for EPC.

CNESA’s tender-price analysis for LFP systems (excluding user-side applications) reported a 2025 winning bid price range of CNY 391.14/kWh ($55/kWh) to CNY 913.00/kWh ($128/kWh). For EPC (excluding user-side), CNESA reported average winning bid prices of CNY 1,043.82/kWh ($146/kWh) for 2-hour projects and CNY 935.40/kWh ($131/kWh) for 4-hour projects.

CNESA also launched a policy “map” for standalone storage market mechanisms covering 21 provinces.