Chile installs 1.1 GW of PV in 2025

From pv magazine LatAm
Chile added 1,127 MW of PV capacity in 2025, bringing cumulative installed PV capacity to 11,634 MW, according to the Monthly Renewable Energy Report from the CNE. By comparison, the country installed 2.14 GW of solar in 2022 and 1.65 GW in 2023.
The CNE report notes that 9 MW of PV capacity are currently undergoing testing. An additional 4,153 MW of renewable projects are under construction, with commissioning targeted for June 2027.
As of December 2025, 89 renewable projects were in the qualification stage with the Environmental Assessment Service (SEA), including 67 PV plants, 20 wind farms, and two mini-hydro projects. Together, these projects represent 10,511 MW of capacity and an estimated investment of $26.487 billion.
Solar energy accounted for 31.1% of Chile’s national generation in 2025. Non-conventional renewable energy (NCRE) sources, excluding large hydropower, made up 50.8% of total generation, with wind contributing 15.7%.
This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.
By submitting this form you agree to pv magazine using your data for the purposes of publishing your comment.
Your personal data will only be disclosed or otherwise transmitted to third parties for the purposes of spam filtering or if this is necessary for technical maintenance of the website. Any other transfer to third parties will not take place unless this is justified on the basis of applicable data protection regulations or if pv magazine is legally obliged to do so.
You may revoke this consent at any time with effect for the future, in which case your personal data will be deleted immediately. Otherwise, your data will be deleted if pv magazine has processed your request or the purpose of data storage is fulfilled.
Further information on data privacy can be found in our Data Protection Policy.