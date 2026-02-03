Chile installs 1.1 GW of PV in 2025

From pv magazine LatAm

Chile added 1,127 MW of PV capacity in 2025, bringing cumulative installed PV capacity to 11,634 MW, according to the Monthly Renewable Energy Report from the CNE. By comparison, the country installed 2.14 GW of solar in 2022 and 1.65 GW in 2023.

The CNE report notes that 9 MW of PV capacity are currently undergoing testing. An additional 4,153 MW of renewable projects are under construction, with commissioning targeted for June 2027.

As of December 2025, 89 renewable projects were in the qualification stage with the Environmental Assessment Service (SEA), including 67 PV plants, 20 wind farms, and two mini-hydro projects. Together, these projects represent 10,511 MW of capacity and an estimated investment of $26.487 billion.

Solar energy accounted for 31.1% of Chile’s national generation in 2025. Non-conventional renewable energy (NCRE) sources, excluding large hydropower, made up 50.8% of total generation, with wind contributing 15.7%.