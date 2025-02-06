Chile deploys 2.14 GW of solar in 2024

From pv magazine LatAm
Chile installed 2.14 GW of new PV capacity in 2024, according to the latest data from the CNE. The nation installed 1.65 GW of solar in 2023.
The country's total installed solar capacity rose to 10.5 GW by December 2024, accounting for 30.1% of its total power generation capacity.
The CNE said that non-conventional renewable energy (ERNC), excluding large hydroelectric plants, represents 47.5% of Chile's total installed capacity, estimated at 34,864 MW.
The report noted that 4.14 GW of solar projects are now under construction, with operations set to begin in April 2027. It also said that Chile has 42,750 MW of solar projects with approved environmental permits and another 9,595 MW under review.
Renewable energy plants in the National Electric System (SEN) generated 3,451 GWh in December 2024, accounting for 47.0% of total power generation, according to the CNE.
