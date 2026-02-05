Latvia’s largest single-site solar plant begins operating

Lithuania-headquartered renewable energy company Green Genius has switched on a 120.8 MW solar park in Latvia.

Billed as the largest single-site solar park across the Baltic States, the project, located in the Jēkabpils region of southeastern Latvia, stretches 3.5 kilometers, covering the equivalent area of 215 football pitches. It features 183,000 solar modules, with power transmission managed by 312 inverters and eleven transformer substations.

Green Genius, which invested €96 million ($113.1 million) into the project, is now constructing a 50 MW/100 MWh battery energy storage system on site to turn the project into a hybrid energy hub.

Ruslanas Sklepovičius, CEO of Green Genius, commented that projects of this scale deliver tangible value to the power system by increasing local generation, reducing dependence on imports, and providing market stability. “Solar parks combined with energy storage solutions are becoming the critical infrastructure necessary for a successful long-term energy transition,” Sklepovičius added.

According to details on its website, Green Genius’ operational solar capacity reached 190 MW last year. The company is working on a 2.7 GW portfolio spread across six European countries.

Last July, Lithuania’s Ignitis Renewables began commercial operations at a 94 MW solar project in western Latvia.