Latvia switches on 94 MW of solar

Ignitis Renewables, a Lithuanian green energy company, has begun commercial operations at a 94 MW solar project in Latvia. The Vārme PV array, located in the western municipality of Kuldīga, features 156,000 solar panels across 110 hectares, which makes it one of the largest solar installations in the country to date.

Total investment in the solar project, which is expected to cover the electricity demand of more than 40,000 households, reached $66 million ($76.2 million).

Ignitis Renewables said it has two other large-scale solar sites currently under development in Latvia: the 145 MW Stelpe and 174 MW Tume projects. Alongside the Vārme solar farm, the three solar plants will produce enough energy to power 200,000 households, according to the company.

There are several other utility-scale projects currently under development in Latvia. In September 2024, Lithuania’s SNG Solar revealed plans to build 100 MW of solar in the port of Riga, Latvia’s capital. In November 2024, Estonian renewable energy company Sunly announced it will build three solar parks across the country with a combined capacity of 225 MW.

Latvia’s cumulative solar capacity stood at 466 MW by the end of 2024, up from 319 MW at the end of 2023.

Ignitis Renewables is a subsidiary of state-controlled energy supplier Ignitis Group, which claims to now have 1.8 GW of installed green energy capacity. The group aims to reach 5 GW of green energy capacity by the end of the decade.