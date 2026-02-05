Hong Kong–based startup launches glass-fiber composite solar module frames

Hong Kong-based startup Xilia Group has launched a composite solar module frame that reportedly reduces weight by around 25% and lowers upfront costs by up to 30% compared with conventional aluminum frames.

“The PV market is under immense pressure, and the industry’s habitual reliance on aluminum is exacerbating this situation,” Xilia founder René Moerman told pv magazine. “By continuing to use traditional aluminum frames, the industry is following a habit that has become a liability rather than leading with innovation.”

The new frame is based on TÜV-certified glass fiber–reinforced polymer (GFRP) technology and is designed to resist corrosion from salt mist and ammonia. According to Xilia sales manager Nika Aliahmad, the material is electrically insulating, which eliminates the need for grounding hardware and helps mitigate potential-induced degradation (PID). The frames are available for glass-glass, glass-backsheet, and lightweight module configurations.

The frames are manufactured from glass fiber–reinforced polyurethane (GF-PU), a composite material in which glass fibers are embedded in a polyurethane matrix. Production is based on a pultrusion extrusion process.

As a non-metallic material, GF-PU does not require grounding. Xilia said laboratory testing showed high surface and volume resistivity, a comparative tracking index (CTI) of 600 V, and a limiting oxygen index (LOI) of around 56.7, indicating flame-retardant properties. The structural design of the frame is supported by computer-aided engineering (CAE) mechanical analysis, the company added.

Under simulated wind and snow load conditions, the frames reportedly withstood pressures of 5,400 Pa (downward) and 2,400 Pa (uplift) over repeated cycles, with lower mid-module deflection than comparable aluminum frames. Xilia also said the coefficient of linear thermal expansion of the material closely matches that of glass, reducing thermo-mechanical stress on the module laminate during temperature cycling.

According to the company, the frames have demonstrated resistance to damp heat, UV exposure, salt spray, ammonia, and chemical corrosion, including acidic and alkaline environments. Mechanical property retention was verified under IEC-relevant and ASTM test conditions, Xilia said. Combined UV and damp-heat aging tests purportedly showed no significant reduction in bending strength, supporting use in coastal, agricultural, desert, and industrial environments.

“The insulating properties of the composite frame have also been shown to mitigate PID compared with metallic frames,” Moerman said. He added that, compared with aluminum frames, the GF-PU frames are around 25% lighter and can deliver up to an 85% reduction in carbon footprint per gigawatt of installed capacity.”

The frames are TÜV certified and have been tested for fire safety, corrosion resistance, PID, and mechanical loading. They are classified as non-metal for trade purposes and are designed to be recyclable using established mechanical and chemical recycling processes for composite materials, according to the manufacturer.