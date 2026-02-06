How to combine mechanized farming with agrivoltaics

An international research team has investigated how mechanized farming could be combined with agrivoltaics and has found that key for succes is a holistic, farm-specific co-design process.

“Our research addresses the integration of agricultural mechanization into agrivoltaic system design,” the research's lead author, Yuri Bellone, told pv magazine. “It highlights how early planning for machinery maneuverability is necessary to prevent the loss of cultivable land and ensure the economic viability of the agricultural component within agrivoltaic projects.”

“We examined the often-underestimated challenge of developing agrivoltaic systems where agricultural mechanization is an essential requirement,” he went on to say. “This underestimation of designing a proper mechanization strategy may results in insufficient available space, hindering machinery maneuverability and leading to a significant loss of cultivable land. When land cannot be processed effectively with standard machinery, specifically for tasks such as soil tillage and crop harvesting, the profitability of the agricultural activity within the agrivoltaic system is negatively impacted.”