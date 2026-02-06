India’s GREW Solar secures 550 MW repeat module order from IPP

From pv magazine India
India-based GREW Solar said it has secured a 550 MW repeat order to supply modules to an IPP. The company will deliver high-efficiency TOPCon modules, with supplies to be completed by March 31, 2026.
Vinay Thadani, chief executive officer and director of GREW Solar, said the order reflects confidence in the company’s manufacturing strategy and execution. He added that domestic manufacturing will be critical to India’s long-term energy security ambitions under the Viksit Bharat 2047 roadmap.
GREW Solar said the order builds on recent momentum in securing large-scale contracts, indicating growing acceptance of its manufacturing scale and delivery reliability among project developers.
GREW Solar was founded in 2022 and is backed by the Chiripal Group. It commissioned 1.2 GW of module manufacturing capacity at its Dudu facility in Rajasthan in its first year of operations. By 2025, the company had scaled operational capacity to 3 GW, producing M10 TOPCon modules with power ratings of up to 590 Wp.
GREW Solar is expanding the Dudu facility to 11 GW and plans to establish a 3 GW PV cell manufacturing plant at Narmadapuram in Madhya Pradesh, with a further expansion to 8 GW planned by the end of 2026 to support backward integration.
