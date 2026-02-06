The Hydrogen Stream: Verna completes first two hydrogen pilot wells in Canada

Vema Hydrogen has drilled its first two pilot wells in Quebec, “marking the world’s first Engineered Mineral Hydrogen pilot wells”. Vema wants to gather the data required to advance commercial modeling. “Via these wellbores, Vema will begin a structured program of subsurface analysis to evaluate fluid movement and monitor for hydrogen production during testing. These activities are designed to generate the data required to refine Vema’s models and guide the next phase of commercialization, advancing the maturity of Vema’s technology by documenting a proof of concept in a field environment,” said the Canadian company.

Canada and South Korea have signed a memorandum of understanding to continue talks about potentially bringing auto manufacturing for Hyundai/Kia to Canada, reads a post re-shared by Flavio Volpe, president of the Auto Parts Manufacturers Association. Volpe met with South Korea officials to pitch the idea. According to CBC News, Hyundai is exploring a “potential collaboration” with the Canadian hydrogen energy sector.

Advait Greenergy has signed three MoUs with global and domestic partners to accelerate the development of green hydrogen infrastructure, the deployment of electrolyser systems, and hydrogen storage solutions in India. “The MoUs have been signed with Cenmat, Power to Hydrogen Inc. (P2H2), along with Jesco Projects, and VJ Industries, bringing together complementary capabilities across electrolyser technology, EPC execution, hydrogen storage systems, and project development frameworks,” said the Indian company. Cenmat is a Switzerland-based Proton Exchange Membrane (PEM) and Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) electrolyser technology provider; Power to Hydrogen Inc. (P2H2), is a US-based developer of proprietary AEM electrolyser technology; Jesco Projects will support market development and customer engagement in India. VJ Industries is an Indian specialist in hydrogen storage systems and industrial gas solutions.

University of Cagliari and the Indian Institute of Technology are progressing with a joint research project focused on hydrogen energy systems, power electronic systems, and sustainable grid integration. InSolare Energy Ltd. (IEL) has entered into a technology transfer partnership and strategic collaboration with Versogen, a U.S.-based company focused on Anion Exchange Membrane (AEM) technology. The two companies will “jointly develop and commercialize advanced AEM stack and electrolyzer solutions for the Indian green hydrogen ecosystem”.

Hiringa Energy, in partnership with Ballance Agri-Nutrients, Todd, Parininihi ki Waitōtara (PKW), and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), announced that the Kapuni Project has reached Financial Close. The project, which has been supported by non-recourse project financing from Westpac NZ, is the first project in New Zealand to integrate wind, industrial renewable electricity supply, and green hydrogen production at scale. “The project includes installing a 5 MW capacity hydrogen electrolyser to integrate with the wind farm and the Ballance Kapuni plant,” , in partnership with Ballance Agri-Nutrients, Todd, Parininihi ki Waitōtara (PKW), and the Ministry of Business, Innovation and Employment (MBIE), announced that the Kapuni Project has reached Financial Close. The project, which has been supported by non-recourse project financing from Westpac NZ, is the first project in New Zealand to integrate wind, industrial renewable electricity supply, and green hydrogen production at scale. “The project includes installing a 5 MW capacity hydrogen electrolyser to integrate with the wind farm and the Ballance Kapuni plant,” said Siringa Energy, the operating partner.