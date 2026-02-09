Abu Dhabi unveils solar-plus-storage self-supply policy

The Abu Dhabi Department of Energy has launched a solar energy self-supply policy in the emirate of Abu Dhabi.

The policy gives customers across the UAE capital the option to continue utilizing energy from the grid or to adopt flexible energy solutions such as solar systems for self-consumption, either with or without battery storage systems, and solar-powered water heaters.

The first phase of the policy will target the agricultural sector as, according to a LinkedIn post from the department, it is one of the most electricity-dependent sectors. The post adds that consumers can now apply for licenses to install solar panels, generate electricity and store it in on-site batteries through Abu Dhabi's central information portal TAMM.

A policy document published by the department explains the new policy aims to reshape when electricity is used to better align with periods of abundant, clean, cost-competitive generation, and to reduce net grid demand through distributed solutions. It adds that while utility-scale solar and storage will continue to be deployed through coordinated system planning and procurement, fully realizing the benefits of a solar-led supply mix requires the distribution network and end-consumers to become active participants in system optimization.

“In this context, customers should have a clear and structured pathway to choose how they participate whether by investing in self-supply through distributed photovoltaics (DPV), combining DPV with customer-sited battery storage, or through optimized load management,” the document explains.

Mohammed Al Obaidli, Director General of Regulatory Affairs at the Abu Dhabi Department of Energy, commented that the policy will enable the local community to play a key role in achieving targets set out in the Abu Dhabi Energy and Water Efficiency Strategy 2030, which aims for a 22% reduction in electricity and 32% reduction in water usage by the end of the decade compared to a 2013 baseline.

The Department of Energy says it will issue detailed guidelines setting out the implementation mechanisms, technical requirements, commercial arrangements and administrative procedures required to operationalize the new policy, which will include provide binding provisions on metering, settlement, application and approval processes.

The department is also planning to roll out a guidance manual on high-efficiency appliances to improve energy-use practices across households, businesses and institutions. Covering cooling, water heating, lighting, electrical equipment, motors, pumps, and irrigation systems, the manual will give consumers a framework to purchase and operate energy-efficient appliances and systems based on performance metrics and a life-cycle cost analysis.