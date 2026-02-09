The impact of agrivoltaics on potato farming

Researchers from the University of Florence in Italy have analyzed the impact of an agrivoltaic facility on potato farming through a modeling framework combining PV power production, high-resolution shading mapping, process-based biomass growth and economic analysis.

“In this paper, we did not carry out a dedicated field measurement campaign with pyranometers or under-row PAR sensors on an actual system for the case study,” the research's corresponding author, Andrea Ademollo, told pv magazine. “Instead, shading was modeled using a deterministic geometric approach at 5-minute intervals, based on system geometry and solar position. This method ensures physical consistency, as it accounts for footprint variations with tilt, azimuth, and solar geometry while providing high spatial resolution.”

“The indirect consistency of the workflow was verified by comparing the modeled yield reductions with experimental data reported in the literature for potatoes under temperate European conditions at similar shading levels. Additionally, open-field yields were cross-checked against national benchmarks,” he went on to say.