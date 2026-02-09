Greece to auction up to 200 MW of solar plus storage

Greece’s energy regulator has published auction calls for up to 200 MW of solar paired with energy storage and a separate 400 MW of wind capacity, representing the first implementation step of the Apollo Program aimed at supplying low-cost electricity to low-income households and municipalities.

The auctions will follow a single-step static auction model, requiring bidders to submit both applications and tariff offers simultaneously. The government has set maximum bid prices of €80 ($95.33)/MWh for solar plus storage projects and €75/MWh for wind projects.

Winning projects will receive contracts for difference (CfDs), with the awarded tariffs acting as strike prices. Projects will be required to participate directly in the electricity market.

Applications and bids must be submitted by March 16. All candidate projects must hold the required licenses and provide performance bonds issued by banks or other financial institutions.

Solar-plus-storage projects may be of any size but must have signed grid connection terms and hold an energy storage installation license. Projects without a storage license may still participate if they formally commit to adding a storage facility.

Photovoltaic and storage assets must be constructed and ready for grid connection by Dec. 31, 2027. CfDs will run for 20 years from grid connection and apply only to electricity injected through the photovoltaic grid connection point, requiring developers to pursue separate commercial strategies for battery operations.

Auction rules require minimum oversubscription of 40%, meaning bids totaling at least 280 MW must be submitted to award 200 MW of solar-plus-storage capacity. At least three separately owned photovoltaic projects must participate, and no single bidder may account for more than 25% of the auctioned capacity.

The government said this phase of the Apollo Program will supply electricity at very low tariffs to low-income households. A second phase, expected later this year, will focus on renewable projects supplying power to municipalities to reduce energy costs for local and regional authorities.