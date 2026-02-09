Deye releases new off-grid inverter series

Chinese inverter manufacturer Deye has launched a new series of off-grid inverters
The OG02 series comprises four models with AC output power ratings ranging from 3.0 kW to 6.0 kW. It is an evolution of the company’s OG01 line, which was introduced last year.
According to the manufacturer, the OG02 inverters can switch from grid to battery power within 4 ms, allowing more than 99% of connected loads to remain continuously powered. The company said this fast switching time helps prevent interruptions, system restarts, and unstable motor operation that can occur with conventional off-grid inverters, which typically require 10 ms to 20 ms.
The inverters feature PV string input capacities ranging from 6 kW to 12 kW. The maximum operating input current is between 18 A and 36 A, depending on the model, while the maximum short-circuit current ranges from 27 A to 54 A.
Across all models, the MPPT voltage range is 150 V to 425 V, with a rated input voltage of 370 V.
All models measure 30.6 cm × 42.75 cm × 17.58 cm and weigh 9.3 kg. They are designed to operate at temperatures ranging from –40 C to 60 C, at altitudes of up to 3,000 m, and with a noise level below 46 dB.
The inverters have a maximum efficiency of 97.6% and a European efficiency of 96.5%, according to the manufacturer. They are supplied with a five-year factory warranty.
Deye said the OG02 series supports peak charging and discharging based on time-of-use electricity tariffs, enabling users to optimize energy consumption according to fluctuating grid prices. The system prioritizes photovoltaic generation, stores surplus energy in batteries, and discharges during peak tariff periods to reduce electricity costs and improve return on investment.
The company said the series features an IP65-rated enclosure that provides enhanced protection against dust and water compared to conventional IP20 inverters. The products are designed for operation in high-dust environments, extreme cold, and high temperatures. Deye added that the inverters use an independent cooling air duct fully isolated from the electrical system, reducing dust ingress, improving cooling stability, and helping to prevent failures caused by dust accumulation, thereby extending product lifespan.
