Hithium completes open-door fire test of 6.25 MWh battery system

Hithium has released results from a large-scale fire safety test of its 6.25 MWh “∞Power” battery energy storage system, with an open-door configuration supervised by UL Solutions to assess thermal runaway risk in 1175 Ah cells under maximum oxygen conditions.

Image: Hithium

Share

From ESS News

Hithium has announced the completion of a large-scale fire safety test on its ∞Power 6.25 MWh long-duration energy storage (LDES) system. The testing focused on the company’s 1175 Ah “kiloampere-hour” (kAh) battery cells and was reportedly conducted under the supervision of UL Solutions, U.S. Authorities Having Jurisdiction, and fire protection engineers.

It said the program was executed in compliance with the upcoming requirements of UL 9540A 2025 and NFPA 855-2026.

The company described the test setup as an “open-door” scenario, where container doors were left fully open to maximize oxygen supply and remove barriers to propagation. This configuration was intended to create a higher combustion intensity than standard closed-enclosure tests.

To continue reading, please visit our ESS News website. 

This content is protected by copyright and may not be reused. If you want to cooperate with us and would like to reuse some of our content, please contact: editors@pv-magazine.com.

Popular content

Growatt launches 5 kWh AC-coupled balcony storage system
03 February 2026 The IP66-rated Aura 5000 system features bidirectional inverter functionality and an AC output of up to 2.5 kW.