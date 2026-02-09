Hithium completes open-door fire test of 6.25 MWh battery system

From ESS News
Hithium has announced the completion of a large-scale fire safety test on its ∞Power 6.25 MWh long-duration energy storage (LDES) system. The testing focused on the company’s 1175 Ah “kiloampere-hour” (kAh) battery cells and was reportedly conducted under the supervision of UL Solutions, U.S. Authorities Having Jurisdiction, and fire protection engineers.
It said the program was executed in compliance with the upcoming requirements of UL 9540A 2025 and NFPA 855-2026.
The company described the test setup as an “open-door” scenario, where container doors were left fully open to maximize oxygen supply and remove barriers to propagation. This configuration was intended to create a higher combustion intensity than standard closed-enclosure tests.
