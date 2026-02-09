TotalEnergies signs 1 GW of solar PPAs for Google’s Texas data centers

TotalEnergies has inked two power purchase agreements (PPAs) totaling 1 GW of new solar capacity to power data centers belonging to Google in Texas.

The 15-year PPAs cover two TotalEnergies-owned sites currently under development, namely the 805 MW Wichita and 195 MW Mustang Creek projects, both located west of Dallas. Construction of both sites is expected to begin during the second quarter of this year. Once operational, they will produce around 28 TWh of energy over the duration of the PPA.