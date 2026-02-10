Pahal Solar expands module manufacturing capacity to 3 GW

Indian manufacturer Pahal Solar has secured inclusion on India’s Approved List of Models and Manufacturers (ALMM) and Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) 2023 certification for expanded module capacity and has started building a new solar cell and aluminium frame manufacturing complex.

Image: PRASONG_K, Pixabay

From pv magazine India

Pahal Solar has expanded its solar module manufacturing capacity to 3 GW, with the additional output included in India’s ALMM as of Feb. 7, 2026. The company said the expanded capacity is certified in accordance with BIS 2023 requirements.

Paresh Shingala, chairman and managing director of Pahal Solar, said the capacity expansion, ALMM inclusion and BIS certification reflect the company’s focus on scaling domestic manufacturing in line with government requirements.

Separately, Pahal Solar has begun construction of a new manufacturing complex in Surat following a Bhoomi Poojan ceremony. The facility will include a 2 GW tunnel oxide passivated contact (TOPCon) solar cell manufacturing unit and a 2 GW aluminum frame production unit, both of which the company expects to commission by late 2026.

