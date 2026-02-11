Scientists say land-preservation costs should be factored into agrivoltaics’ LCOE calculations

Balancing the needs of agricultural production with energy generation will be key to the success of agrivoltaics over the long term.

Scientists at Germany's Thünen Institute of Agricultural Technology proposed incorporating land preservation costs into the modeling of the levelized cost of energy (LCOE) for agrivoltaic projects

“Agrivoltaics can preserve agricultural land more effectively than standard ground‑mounted PV installations by enabling the simultaneous use of land for electricity generation and farming,” the research's lead author, Jonas Böhm, told pv magazine. “However, our analysis shows that this land‑preservation benefit comes at a substantial cost. These costs must be covered by either the investor, electricity customers, or society.”

He also emphasized that the agricultural output contributes only marginally to the overall economic performance of agrivoltaic systems, as electricity generation remains the dominant source of revenue.

“To quantify the agricultural return to land, we used historical data from the German Farm Accountancy Data Network, which provides long‑term, representative information on agricultural factor incomes in Germany. These data confirm that agricultural value creation is far too small to compensate for the substantially higher system costs of agrivoltaics,” he further explained.