Cambodia to permit 30 MW of rooftop solar systems

Cambodia’s Ministry of Mines and Energy has approved a 30 MW quota for new rooftop solar power systems this year.

The new cap, set to impact mostly large-scale commercial and industrial consumers, forms part of efforts to manage grid integration.

Large-scale electricity consumers looking to install rooftop solar systems must receive authorization from the Electricity Authority of Cambodia, the ministry has said.

A statement on the authority’s website explains that consumers can only install larger-scale solar if they have completed an application form and received permission in accordance with the regulations, procedures and policies set by the Electricity Authority of Cambodia.

Under Cambodia’s current rooftop solar regulations, residential solar less than 10 kW in size does not need prior approval from the electricity authority but must be reported to the relevant local electricity provider.

The electricity authority’s website states Cambodia has installed 827 MW of solar to date. Data from the ministry adds that the share of renewables in Cambodia’s energy mix stands at 61.11%, with solar accounting for 18.91%. Cambodia's leading form of renewable energy is hydropower.