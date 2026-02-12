IEC-based technical specifications needed for second-life PV module market

The photovoltaic industry needs to introduce supportive policy frameworks for second-life PV modules to prevent the market remaining niche and underdeveloped, according to a new report from IEA-PVPS.

The Task 13 report explains that while the repair of PV modules, by addressing issues such as solder bond failures, cracked backsheets or junction box issues, is technically feasible, such repairs are often labour-intensive, costly and difficult to scale without automation.

The second-life PV module market remains fragmented as a result, according to the report, compounded by a lack of harmonized qualification criteria, standardized testing protocols and repair guidelines.

The report’s authors recommend fast-tracking IEC-based technical specifications for the requalification and safety of reused modules, introducing financial instruments to close the cost gap between new and second-life modules and batteries, and supporting investments in automated testing hubs and logistics networks.

The report adds that automated testing systems capable of IV characterization, electroluminescence imaging and insulation resistance testing are key to providing a scalable path for second-life modules. “This approach allows efficient classification into ‘reuse’, ‘repair’ or ‘recycle’ streams, minimizing labour costs and ensuring greater consistency,” the report explains. “Advances in aerial inspection, AI-based diagnostics and mobile test labs can further reduce costs and risks while increasing throughput.”

Case studies highlighted in the report reveal that certain defects, such as bypass diode failures, can achieve greater than 90% restoration rates, while modules with systemic soldering defects had success rates as low as 10% to 15%. This leads to the conclusion that repairs are best reserved for specific contexts such as remote areas or where logistics make replacement prohibitive.

The report’s conclusion says pilot projects confirm that second-life PV and battery systems can “deliver tangible benefits in energy autonomy, reduced emissions, and protection against electricity price volatility.”

“However, they also underline persistent challenges: technical compatibility of heterogeneous module batches, evolving grid compliance requirements and the limited economic advantage of second-life batteries compared to new ones,” the report adds. “These experiences highlight the need for robust system integration guidelines and regulatory flexibility to unlock wider adoption.”

Stephan Padlewski, founding partner of France-based solar panel maintenance service DOTSun, told pv magazine a market opportunity for second-life PV modules in the EU already extends to the gigawatt scale and is growing rapidly as Europe’s installed assets continue to age.

He added that extending the operational lifetime of PV panels within a maturing second‑life market would not only offer significant advantages across all renewable‑energy metrics, but also strengthen the regional PV ecosystem, reshore significant expertise and regional value‑added activities, improve EU resilience and reduce overdependency on imported products.

“Buying new panels at $0.10/W may sound attractive, but repowering means rebuilding the entire plant – mounting systems, cabling, and inverters included,” Padlewski said. “In that context, repair becomes highly competitive, and enables systems to reach their full operational lifetime without unnecessary waste.”

Padlewski added that the development of a second-life market will require a coherent and stronger EU-level regulatory framework that actively supports the reuse of panels in a secondary market.

“The EU market should certainly consider the reuse of modules decommissioned during their mid‑life or even end‑of‑life – provided they continue to perform adequately well and remain compliant with electrical‑integrity requirements after repair and retesting,” he said. “But today, there is no incentive for reuse despite its clear environmental and economic benefits.”

Padlewski also suggested that new testing protocols and quality-assurance standards must be established prior to any panel reuse, with additional clarification regarding the warranty ownership.