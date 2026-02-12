World’s first 628 Ah grid-scale battery enters operation

From ESS News

Building on its success in mass-producing large-capacity battery cells, China’s EVE Energy has reached a new industry milestone. It said this week that the world’s first 100 MWh-class battery energy storage facility using 628 Ah ultra-large battery cells has entered operation.

The 200 MW/400 MWh Ruite New Energy Lingshou project features 80 Mr. Giant energy storage systems and 40 integrated converter cabins. Its cell design incorporates an innovative stacking process and high-toughness separators, enhancing safety while optimizing the levelized cost of storage (LCOS).

Mass production of these large-capacity cells began in December 2024, making EVE Energy the first manufacturer to make LFP battery cells exceeding 600 Ah for stationary storage.

