World’s first 628 Ah grid-scale battery enters operation

EVE Energy says a 200 MW/400 MWh battery energy storage project in China has entered operation, which it describes as the world’s first utility-scale deployment of 628 Ah lithium iron phosphate (LFP) cells.

Image: EVE Energy

Building on its success in mass-producing large-capacity battery cells, China’s EVE Energy has reached a new industry milestone. It said this week that the world’s first 100 MWh-class battery energy storage facility using 628 Ah ultra-large battery cells has entered operation.

The 200 MW/400 MWh Ruite New Energy Lingshou project features 80 Mr. Giant energy storage systems and 40 integrated converter cabins. Its cell design incorporates an innovative stacking process and high-toughness separators, enhancing safety while optimizing the levelized cost of storage (LCOS).

Mass production of these large-capacity cells began in December 2024, making EVE Energy the first manufacturer to make LFP battery cells exceeding 600 Ah for stationary storage.

